China is studying measures to further cut taxes and reduce fees, as part of its fiscal measures to ease economic headwinds amid the Sino-U.S. trade tensions, Finance Minister Liu Kun told the China Daily.

Liu said China's total cuts in taxes and fees would be more than 1.1 trillion yuan this year, in an interview with Reuters in August.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)