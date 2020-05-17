Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
China's urban passenger transport sees stable growth in 2019

05/17/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

BEIJING - China's urban passenger transport registered steady growth in 2019, seeing an increase in passenger traffic and length of operation, data from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) showed.

The annual urban passenger traffic stood at 127.92 billion people last year, up 1.3 percent year-on-year, according to an annual report on transport released by the MOT.

In breakdown, 69.18 billion people used bus and trolley bus services in 2019, down 0.8 percent year-on-year.

The passenger volume of urban rail transit rose 12.2 percent to 23.88 billion people, accounting for 18.7 percent of all urban transport passengers, up 1.8 percentage points from 2018.

By the end of 2019, the length of bus and trolley bus lines reached 1.34 million km, 137,000 km longer than one year earlier, while that of urban rail traffic increased by 877.1 km to 6,172.2 km, MOT data showed.

Urban transport also became more environmentally friendly last year, with the proportion of green energy vehicles among urban buses and trolley buses up 5.3 percentage points to 80.6 percent at the end of last year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 23:30:04 UTC
