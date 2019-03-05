Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China's weak growth outlook stalls European stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:14am EST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - A three-day rally across European stocks stalled on Tuesday as the Chinese government's downbeat growth forecasts and weak data reinforced concerns about a global economic slowdown, while weak results from Eurofins and Intertek weighed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0830 GMT, snapping a three-day rally that saw the index hit five-month highs amid hopes of a truce to the protracted U.S.-China trade spat. Germany's DAX, which is particularly vulnerable to China's economic health, was unchanged.

Investors were digesting a slew of downbeat news from China after Premier Li Keqiang cut the government's growth target for this year to 6.0 to 6.5 percent, as expected and pledged more stimulus, including cuts in taxes, increases in infrastructure investment, and lending to small firms.

The news came as data showed China's services sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February, pressured by fewer new orders at home and abroad.

Autos and suppliers, which rely on Chinese demand, were the biggest losers in early deals, with Continental, Volkswagen and Daimler among the biggest fallers in Frankfurt.

British product testing company Intertek was the biggest faller in London even after delivering largely inline full-year results.

Eurofins fell 7.6 percent to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the food and biopharma product testing firm said it would curb its M&A activity in a bid to shore up margins and cash flow.

Tecan was down 2.8 percent after falling more than 9 percent in early trading.

In contrast, Evonik shares were close to four-month highs after the German chemicals group reported a slight rise in profits thanks to its coating additives and engineering plastics division.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Helen Reid)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL -0.72% 145.65 Delayed Quote.21.57%
DAIMLER AG -0.37% 53.26 Delayed Quote.16.49%
DAX 0.23% 11617.02 Delayed Quote.9.79%
EURO STOXX 50 0.36% 3328.44 Delayed Quote.10.35%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC S.E. -6.58% 371.4 Real-time Quote.22.15%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES 4.50% 26.78 Delayed Quote.17.20%
INTERTEK GROUP -3.07% 5030 Delayed Quote.8.08%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.17% 375.68 Delayed Quote.10.84%
TECAN GROUP LTD -1.28% 230.8 Delayed Quote.22.54%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.03% 154.22 Delayed Quote.11.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:18aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Europe, U.S. Economic Data
DJ
09:14aEUROPE : China's weak growth outlook stalls European stocks
RE
09:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Vodafone, exporters lead FTSE 100 higher; profit-taking hurts Intertek
RE
04:40aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Decline Despite China's Bullish Growth Goal
DJ
03/04HANG SENG : Risk appetite gives Asian junk bond sales record start to the year
RE
03/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Investors Pause on Trade Developments
DJ
03/04MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes At 2-week Low As Investors Seek Details On Possible U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
03/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower as Investors Pause on Trade Developments
DJ
03/04BOND REPORT : Treasurys Rally As U.S. Stocks Turn Negative, Spurring Bid For Havens
DJ
03/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Pause on Trade Developments
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : Trader's Case Is Dismissed
5INFICON HOLDING AG : Successful Year 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.