Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China's yuan forwards hit highest since late 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:36am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan forwards hit a more than 2-1/2 year high on Monday, driven by expectations of a widening yield gap between the world's two largest economies.

One-year onshore dollar/yuan swap points rose to 1,448 points in afternoon trade, the highest since November 2017, while the offshore swap point for the same tenor hit 1,493 points, the loftiest since December 2017.

Traders and analysts said higher swap points in both onshore and offshore were due to expectations of a widening yield gap between China and the United States, a result of the divergence in the monetary policy stances of the two countries.

"With the Chinese economy recovering, officials have signalled that monetary policy may not be as accommodative as in Q1," economists at ANZ said in a note.

"Instead of broad-based easing, we expect further easing to be targeted and modest, hinging on the pace of economic recovery."

China was the world's first major economy to declare a return growth in the second quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year. However, unexpected weakness in domestic consumption underscored the need for policy to bolster the recovery after the shock of the coronavirus crisis.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.2% in the second-quarter from a year earlier, beating market forecasts.

Yi Gang, Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said in a recent meeting that the government would enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy for certain sectors, according to a statement posted on Monday morning.

Market participants also see China's macroeconomic policy shifting to normal from emergency mode as the economy bottomed out following a meeting by China's top decision-making body last week.

In the meantime, the U.S. Federal Reserve last week maintained its dovish policy stance and pledged to "do what we can, and for as long as it takes" to limit damage caused by coronavirus shock. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.76% 2.6 End-of-day quote.-21.92%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.9781 Delayed Quote.0.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aEmployment and unemployment as measured by the LFS - 2nd quarter of 2020
PU
03:06aAustralia's Melbourne to close retail, scale back other industries until mid Sept
RE
03:03aPOLISH MANUFACTURING REBOUNDS IN JULY AS ECONOMY UNFREEZES : Pmi
RE
02:54aAustralia to introduce pandemic leave disaster payment - PM
RE
02:53aByteDance says preliminary talks with a tech firm over TikTok have started - staff letter
RE
02:49aChina's tech-focused star50 index extends gains, up 7%
RE
02:48aGerman finance minister opposes extension of VAT cut - SWR
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:41aChina opens anti-dumping probe on U.S. polyphenylene ether imports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group