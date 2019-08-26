Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 12:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's yuan slumped to a fresh 11-year low against the dollar on Monday and stocks fell as the Sino-U.S. trade war sharply escalated, threatening to inflict more damage on the world's largest economies and weigh further on global growth.

In Hong Kong, a weekend flare-up in violence during anti-government protests added to pressure on share prices.

The onshore yuan <CNY=CFXS> fell 0.6% in early trade to 7.15 per dollar, its weakest since February 2008 and its second biggest one-day drop of the month. The offshore yuan fell to a record low of 7.1850, before regaining some ground to around 7.1595.

The Chinese authorities have allowed the tightly-managed yuan to fall some 3.6% so far this month as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington worsened, sparking fears of a global currency war. It was trading around 7.1419 by 0330 GMT.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional duty on some $550 billion of targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.

"This tit-for-tat escalation shows how unlikely a trade deal and de-escalation have become," Louis Kuijs, of Oxford Economics, wrote in a note late on Sunday.

"The impact of the new tariffs on China’s economic growth will be sizeable," he said.

Oxford now expects China's economic growth could fall significantly below 6% next year, even assuming more policy support measures.

The benchmark CSI300 Index <.CSI300> sank 1.2% by the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index <.CSI> fell about 1%. Chinese 10-year Treasury futures rallied 0.3% in early trade on Monday.

China's central bank had been seen trying to stabilise the yuan in recent weeks after allowing a sudden slide in its value in early August following new U.S. tariff threats. On Friday, traders thought it was signalling a floor at the 7.1 level.

But Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, expects further weakness in the yuan for the rest of this year following the latest dramatic escalation.

"The PBOC has not yet signaled its bottom line for the yuan," Cheung said, referring to the People's Bank of China, the central bank.

"And given the United States is holding its presidential election next year, the situation is unlikely to deteriorate too much as that could trigger a backfire."

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped more than 3% in morning trade as investor confidence continued to weaken amid the deteriorating trade outlook and the latest flare-up in violent anti-government protests in the city.

It was trading down 2.7% at 0333 GMT.

"The sentiment towards local companies is really bad. People have been pessimistic on the rental and tourism outlook and what happened over the weekend doesn’t help," said Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.

Protests on Sunday saw some of the fiercest clashes yet between police and demonstrators since violence escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

With the economic outlook souring rapidly, analysts expect more growth measures from Beijing in coming weeks and months.

On Monday, the Chinese central bank injected 150 billion yuan worth of funds into the financial system via its medium-term lending facility, or MLF. It kept the interest rate on the instrument unchanged at 3.3%.

Markets had expected the PBOC to keep key rates steady this week, but a cut is expected by mid-September after a policy review by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as Beijing steps up efforts to lower borrowing costs to support growth.

Investors are closely watching to see if Beijing will resort to more aggressive easing measures as the trade war drains confidence, dents business profits and hurts overall growth.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch, Winni Zhou and Liu Luoyan in Shanghai, and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Editing by Sam Holmes & Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.49% 2897.43 End-of-day quote.16.00%
HANG SENG 0.52% 26190.11 Real-time Quote.1.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
12:09aNISSAN MOTOR : Infiniti names new design chief as another non-Japanese executive exits
RE
12:05aSchaffner Group adjusts expectations for the current fiscal year
TE
12:04aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge to deliver judgment in state's opioid lawsuit
AQ
08/25DEALER TRADE : Announces Partnership with ŠKODA UK Dealer Network
BU
08/25MINOTAUR EXPLORATION (ASX : MEP) JERICHO an Emerging Top-Tier Copper Asset
AQ
08/25Pony.ai collaborates with Toyota for future of autonomous mobility
GL
08/25Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
2Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel
4CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Corp 1st Half Net Profit Falls 25% on L..
5CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY : China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group