Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says Canadian citizen detained for drug offences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 04:52am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese police have detained a Canadian citizen in relation with a drugs case involving students, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, an incident that comes amid a deep chill in relations between the two countries.

Canada's government said on the weekend that a Canadian citizen had been detained in the Chinese city of Yantai in the eastern province of Shandong, though did not provide details.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that Shandong police had recently discovered a case of foreign students being involved with drugs, one of whom was Canadian.

The case was being processed, he added, without elaborating.

The issue was nothing to do with another drugs case involving foreigners in Jiangsu province, Geng said. 

The British embassy said last week that four British citizens had been arrested in Jiangsu.

Relations between China and Canada nosedived last December after police in the city of Vancouver detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, on a U.S. arrest warrant. Beijing is demanding her return.

After Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians, accusing them of involvement in stealing state secrets.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aHOLD THE BEERS : Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
RE
05:30aOil prices nudge up on Chinese economic data
RE
05:25aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Changes to the Fund
PU
05:24aHOLD THE BEERS : Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
RE
05:19aSouth Korea calls Japan reports of North Korea sanctions breach 'grave challenge'
RE
05:17aReassuring Chinese data nudges shares higher
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aReassuring Chinese data nudges shares higher
RE
05:05aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Average earnings for May 2019 about the same as earnings for April 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
3ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Pakistan JV Awarded $5.84 Billion in Damages
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Update on US regulatory decision for Farxiga in type-1 diabetes
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : First Light Fusion Ltd - Zero carbon by 2050 is achievable if new clean technology complem..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About