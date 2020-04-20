Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says India's new FDI rules violate WTO principles, hopes for revision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 03:59am EDT

India's new rules for foreign investment violate WTO principles of non-discrimination and are against free and fair trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson in New Delhi said on Monday.

On Saturday, India stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighbouring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The impact of the policy on Chinese investors is clear," spokesperson of the Chinese embassy Ji Rong said in a statement.

India's trade ministry said in a notification dated April 17 the changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb "opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions". It did not mention China.

China hopes India will revise 'discriminatory practices', treat investments from different countries equally, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Sanjeev Miglani)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21aIGTC INTERNATIONAL GRAIN TRADE COALITION ASSOCIA : International Grain Trade Coalition (IGTC) information sharing amid Covid-19
PU
04:11aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
04:07aNigerian oil union suspends industrial action after Exxon Mobil workers freed
RE
04:01aDollar gains broadly as risk sentiment subdued; data eyed
RE
04:01aDollar gains broadly as risk sentiment subdued; data eyed
RE
03:59aChina says India's new FDI rules violate WTO principles, hopes for revision
RE
03:34aCORONAVIRUS THREATENS TO TRIGGER NEW ROUND OF GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS : China official
RE
03:31aJapan to boost stimulus to $1.1 trillion as virus threatens deeper recession
RE
03:29aSouth32 Q3 metallurgical coal output rises, South African coal ops to restart
RE
03:27aSouth Korea finance minister to secure more capacity for T-bond issuance; pledges more measures by end-May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
2ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
3CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
4MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA: Primary insider purchase shares
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Keeps French Warehouses Shut Through Wednesday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group