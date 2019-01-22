Log in
China says U.S., Canada abused extradition agreement over Huawei executive Meng

01/22/2019 | 02:39am EST
Huawei's Executive Board Director Meng Wanzhou attends the VTB Capital Investment Forum

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that the United States and Canada had abused their extradition agreement in the case of arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, after Canada's ambassador to the United States said it would proceed with formal extradition.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing and also reiterated China's call for Meng to be released.

Any person with fair judgment would come to the conclusion that Canada was mistaken in its actions, Hua added.

The United States will proceed with the formal extradition from Canada of Meng, the daughter of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd founder Ren Zhengfei, Canada's ambassador to the United States told the Globe and Mail newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd)

