Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says U.S. trade talks progress 'well received'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 03:06am EST

BEIJING (Reuters) - The "substantive progress" China and the United States have made in their trade talks has been "well-received" in both countries and around the world, a senior Chinese official said on Monday, maintaining Beijing's previous upbeat assessment of discussions.

"History shows cooperation is the best choice for the world's two largest economies," Zhang Yesui, a former Chinese ambassador in Washington and now spokesman for China's largely rubber-stamp parliament, told a news briefing.

China and the United States have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each others' goods, and the talks are aimed at de-escalating a conflict that has roiled financial markets, disrupted manufacturing supply chains and shrunk U.S. farm exports.

"So far they have achieved substantive progress on many issues of mutual interest," Zhang said ahead of parliament's opening on Tuesday.

"Economic and trade tries between China and the United States are mutually beneficial, win-win by the nature, and we hope that both sides can continue to step up consultations, to reach a mutually-beneficial, win-win agreement."

Zhang's remarks echoed comments made late last month by the Chinese's government's top diplomat.

Zhang noted that aside from the trade dispute, the two countries also regularly clash over issues like human rights, the disputed South China Sea and self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

While China will defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, it is also dedicated to having a relationship with the United States based on mutual respect and non-confrontation, he said.

"The two countries' history, culture, social system and development stage certainly have many differences," Zhang said.

"It's totally normal to have differences and disputes, but this does not inevitably lead to antagonism or confrontation."

It is in neither country's interests to clash or have confrontation, Zhang added.

(This story was refiled to fix typos)

"Using the old thinking of the Cold War to deal with new problems in the context of globalisation definitely won't get you anywhere."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:10aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : UK and Myanmar join hands to launch the Trade and Investment Project
PU
04:10aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : held a training program in Ministry of Planning , Baghdad - Republic of Iraq
PU
04:10aHuawei said to be preparing to sue U.S. government - New York Times
RE
03:59aThai central bank says it has acted on rapid moves in baht
RE
03:46aLong dollar bets thrive in low volatility
RE
03:39aZENITHOPTIMEDIA : Auto adspend slows as international trade tensions rise
PU
03:39aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : in Kuwait held a training Program for the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction (PECDAR) in the State of Palestine
PU
03:39aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN to host workshop on sustainable urban development in Ethiopia
PU
03:39aWORLD BANK : Market Competition Key to Create More and Better Jobs in the Philippines
PU
03:27aLombard Odier client assets slip despite 'robust' inflows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MARUBENI CORP : AUSTRALIA PLANNING TO IMPORT LNG: What's next? Coals to Newcastle?
2Stocks rally as U.S., China inch closer to trade deal
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Global miners flock to Toronto as buyout buzz spreads
5Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.