Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says companies facing many difficulties due to trade frictions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 05:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese companies are facing many difficulties due to trade frictions, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Sunday.

The United States and China have been locked in an escalating trade war for over a year. They have levied punitive duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods, roiling financial markets and threatening global growth.

"Trade faces unprecedented challenges," Zhong told a news conference in Beijing. "These challenges are both external and internal."

A new round of high-level talks between the world's two largest economies is expected in Washington on Oct. 10-11, led from the Chinese side by President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Vice Premier Liu He.

China will expand imports, and measures to stabilize trade will yield positive results, Zhong add, without giving details.

The Trump administration is considering radical new financial pressure tactics on Beijing, including the possibility of delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the move would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investments into Chinese companies, in part because of growing security concerns about their activities.

The trade war has added to tensions between China and the United States, whose ties are also strained over U.S. criticism of human rights issues in China, including protests in Hong Kong, the disputed South China Sea and U.S. support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The Chinese government's top diplomat said on Friday that tariffs and trade disputes could plunge the world into recession and Beijing was committed to resolving them in a "calm, rational and cooperative manner".

The trade war has taken its toll on the Chinese economy.

China's exports unexpectedly fell in August as shipments to the United States slowed sharply, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy and underlining a pressing need for more stimulus.

Beijing is widely expected to announce more support measures in coming months to avert the risk of a sharper economic slowdown as the United States ratchets up trade pressure.

Despite a slew of growth measures since last year, China's economy has yet to stabilize. Analysts expect growth could cool further this quarter from a near 30-year low of 6.2% hit in April-June.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Kevin Yao and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Ryan Woo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34aChina says companies facing many difficulties due to trade frictions
RE
05:33aChina says will open more sectors of economy to foreign investors
RE
05:27aEgypt's EGX30 share index climbs 3.8% in early trade
RE
03:18aUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Nominations for the 2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award now open
PU
02:55aMotorbike ride-sharing alleviates Dhaka traffic chaos
RE
02:53aUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Continues to Support Comprehensive Trade Deal with Japan
PU
02:04aPolish banks haunted by Swiss franc mortgages in European court
RE
02:01aDebt-chocked Malaysia dithers on $1 billion train project with Singapore
RE
12:23aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Fisher Packing Company Recalls Ready-To-Eat Pork Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
PU
09/28CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier stresses efforts on stable hog production and supply
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions
3CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)
4ENI SPA : Italy investigates wife of Eni's CEO in Congo graft probe - document
5IMMUNOGEN, INC. : IMMUNOGEN : Presents Full Data from Phase 3 FORWARD I Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group