Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says countries should end "fabrications" about Huawei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 04:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Attendees pass by a Huawei booth during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Monday urged countries to end "fabrications" about Huawei, after an official in Poland said his country could limit the use of the company's products by public entities following the arrest of a Huawei employee there on spying allegations.

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with China's government and U.S.-led allegations that its devices could be used by Beijing for espionage.

No evidence has been produced publicly and Huawei [HWT.UL]has repeatedly denied the accusations, but several Western countries have restricted Huawei's access to their markets.

Poland arrested a Chinese Huawei employee and a former Polish security official on spying allegations on Friday, officials and sources told Reuters.

A Polish government official responsible for cyber security, Karol Okonski, told Reuters on Sunday that "abrupt" policy changes towards Huawei were not warranted after the arrests, but that the use of the company's products by state entities could be reviewed.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, responding to the remarks at a regular news briefing in Beijing, said China hoped the Polish side would work to create mutual trust and maintain relations.

Hua said "some people" seek to use groundless accusations about security threats to "suppress and restrict Chinese technology companies' development abroad".

"We urge relevant parties to cease the groundless fabrications and unreasonable restrictions towards Huawei and other Chinese companies, and create a fair, good and just environment for mutual investment and normal cooperation by both sides' companies," Hua said.

"Using security reasons to hype, obstruct or restrict normal cooperation between companies in the end will only hurt one's own interests," she added.

Seeking to distance itself from the incident, Huawei said on Saturday it had sacked the employee arrested in Poland, Wang Weijing, adding that his "alleged actions have no relation to the company."

A LinkedIn profile for Wang showed he has worked for Huawei's Polish division since 2011, and previously served as attache to the Chinese General Consul in Gdansk from 2006-2011.

A spokesman for the Polish security services said that the allegations related to individual actions, and were not linked directly to Huawei.

Poland's internal affairs minister, Joachim Brudzinski, has called for the European Union and NATO to work on a joint position over whether to exclude Huawei from their markets.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill that barred the U.S. government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban U.S. companies from doing so.

Australia and New Zealand have also blocked it from building 5G networks amid concerns of its possible links with Beijing.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aIndia's Bharti Airtel in talks to buy Telkom Kenya - sources
RE
05:03aEuro zone industry output tumbles in largest fall in nearly three years
RE
05:01aChina's exports shrink most in two years, raising risks to global economy
RE
05:01aChina says biggest trade worries this year are external uncertainty, protectionism
RE
05:01aChina's 2018 trade surplus with U.S. highest on record going back to 2006
RE
04:58aCURRENCIES : Pound Struggles As Crucial Brexit Vote Draws Near
DJ
04:57aOil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
04:57aOil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
04:55aOil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
RE
04:53aChina says countries should end "fabrications" about Huawei
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2EUROSTOXX : China trade shock rattles European stocks, commodities
3Oil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
4Oil falls back to $60 on concerns about China slowdown
5CITIGROUP : Lenders Struggle With Volatility -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.