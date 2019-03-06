Log in
China says customs found 'hazardous pests' in Canadian canola import samples

03/06/2019 | 03:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: A canola crop used for making cooking oil sits in full bloom near Fort Macleod

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the country's customs officials had frequently discovered what were described as "hazardous pests" in samples taken recently from Canadian canola imports.

The comment, made by an official spokesman during a regular press briefing, came after Reuters reported that China had canceled Canadian agribusiness Richardson International Ltd's registration to ship canola to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed.

Canada's agriculture minister said on Tuesday that Canada's food inspection agency had carried out checks and had not identified any pests or bacteria of concern.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

