China says customs found 'hazardous pests' in Canadian canola import samples

The comment, made by an official spokesman during a regular press briefing, came after Reuters reported that China had canceled Canadian agribusiness Richardson International Ltd's registration to ship canola to China, the world's top importer of the oilseed.

Canada's agriculture minister said on Tuesday that Canada's food inspection agency had carried out checks and had not identified any pests or bacteria of concern.

