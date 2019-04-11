China says discussed remaining issues with U.S. trade negotiators
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that senior trade negotiators from the United States and China discussed the remaining issues in a phone call following the last round of talks in Washington.
Both teams will keep in close communication and work at full speed on the trade talks, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in a regular briefing.
