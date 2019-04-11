Log in
China says discussed remaining issues with U.S. trade negotiators

04/11/2019 | 04:21am EDT
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that senior trade negotiators from the United States and China discussed the remaining issues in a phone call following the last round of talks in Washington.

Both teams will keep in close communication and work at full speed on the trade talks, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in a regular briefing.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler)

