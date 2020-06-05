Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S and China trade talks in Beijing

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.

In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.

He made the remarks when asked about remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aMalaysia Unveils Latest Economic Stimulus Plan Worth MYR35 Billion
DJ
03:57aEXCLUSIVE : Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view - sources
RE
03:56aRBI announces creation of Payments Infrastructure Development Fund
PU
03:56aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : CMD Circular No. 02 of 2020 - Additional Measures Depositing/Withdrawing Cash from SBP BSC Offices
PU
03:52aToyota to launch hydrogen fuel cell venture with Chinese auto firms
RE
03:51aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on June 04, 2020
PU
03:50aUK month-on-month house prices fall for third month in May as COVID hits market - Halifax
RE
03:47aChina says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.
RE
03:46aTikTok owner ByteDance shuts down overseas news aggregator TopBuzz
RE
03:46aWORLD BANK : A Boost for Early Learning and Literacy in Tuvalu
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in nine years, U.S. jobs eyed
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Global airlines add flights; U.S. carriers target the great outdoors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group