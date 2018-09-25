Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says hard to proceed on trade with U.S. putting 'knife to its neck'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 06:11am CEST

BEIJING (Reuters) - A senior Chinese official said on Tuesday that it is difficult to proceed with trade talks with the United States while Washington is putting "a knife to China's neck", a day after both sides heaped fresh tariffs on each other's goods.

When the talks can restart would depend on the "will" of the United States, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said at a news conference.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion (£152.6 billion) worth of Chinese goods and retaliatory taxes by Beijing on $60 billion worth of U.S. products including liquefied natural gas (LNG) kicked in on Monday as the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies escalated, unnerving global financial markets.

China also accused the United States of engaging in "trade bullyism", and said Washington was intimidating other countries to submit to its will, according to a white paper on the dispute published by China's State Council, or cabinet, on Monday.

"The sharp criticism (from Beijing on Monday) suggests that China might prefer to wait out the current U.S. administration, rather than embarking on potentially futile negotiations," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

"Given these developments, it is increasingly likely that both sides will not resume negotiations for some time, at least until there is a noticeable shift in the political mood on either side."

Several rounds of Sino-U.S. talks in recent months have appeared to produce no breakthroughs and fresh negotiations which had been expected in coming weeks have been cancelled after Beijing reportedly decided late last week not to send a delegation to Washington.

One cannot say that all previous trade discussions have been useless, but the United States has abandoned its mutual understanding with China, Wang said.

China does not know why the United States has changed its mind after reaching an agreement with China on trade earlier, Wang said, apparently referring to talks in May when it appeared briefly that a framework was being sorted out.

U.S. exporters including LNG suppliers would "certainly" be hurt, but Beijing's retaliation would provide opportunities to other LNG-exporting countries, Wang said, adding that Australia is an important source of the fuel for China.

"China is a big and powerful nation, so whether it is a confrontation with China economically or militarily, it would come at a huge price," the state-backed Global Times wrote in an editorial on Tuesday.

"As such, it is an attractive prospect for other countries including the United States to coexist with China peacefully," said the newspaper, which is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)

By Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aGiant pink diamond from Christie's a cut above the rest
RE
12:11aChina says hard to proceed on trade with U.S. putting 'knife to its neck'
RE
12:10aChina says hard to proceed on trade with U.S. putting 'knife to its neck'
RE
12:02aMCAFEE : Labs Sees Cryptocurrency Mining Surge Continue in Second Quarter
BU
09/24APO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : drives SMEs to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution
PU
09/24Vitol to stop business with Iran when U.S. sanctions kick-off - executive
RE
09/24Oil rises to four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
09/24Oil rises to within four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
09/24RIKOLTO VECO INDONESIA : Vacancy for Coffee Sector Manager based in Denpasar, Bali
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
4Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record
5DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : DIGITAL REALTY : Prices Common Stock Offering
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.