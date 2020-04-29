China says has prepared pool of transport projects worth $113 billion

China's transport ministry said on Thursday it has a pool of transportation projects with a total investment value of 800 billion yuan ($113.02 billion) that can start as soon as funding is guaranteed, as policymakers look to kickstart the sputtering economy.

Ministry spokesman Wu Chungeng also told reporters during a briefing that Chinese people in general still do not have a strong desire for travel during the upcoming May Day holiday break, which starts Friday and ends on May 5, as caution remains high following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Those who opt to travel during the break will likely make short-range trips by car within their provinces, he said.

