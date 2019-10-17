Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says hopes to reach phased trade pact with U.S. as early as possible

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:24am EDT
China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference at the commerce ministry in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that China hoped to reach a phased agreement with the United States over trade as early as possible, and make progress on cancelling tariffs on each others' goods.

A phased agreement would help restore market confidence and reduce uncertainty, Gao Feng, spokesman at the ministry, told reporters, adding that both sides were maintaining close communication.

On Oct. 11, U.S. President Donald Trump outlined the first phase of a deal to end the trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, but officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done before an accord could be agreed.

Trump had originally planned to proceed with a hike in tariffs to 30% from 25% on about $250 billion worth of Chinese goods last week. But the U.S. administration has yet to make a decision on how to address planned 10% tariffs on roughly $156 billion of Chinese goods due to take effect on Dec. 15.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are working on nailing down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their presidents to sign next month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration's "objective" was for the agreement to be signed between the presidents of the two countries at a Nov. 16-17 summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries in Santiago, Chile.

Working-level representatives from both countries are working on specifics of an agreement now, Gao said.

In recent days, there have been positive signs from China.

China's securities regulator on Friday unveiled a firm timetable for scrapping foreign ownership limits in futures, securities and mutual fund companies for the first time. Increasing foreign access to the sector is among the U.S. demands at the trade talks.

A day before, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed net sales of 142,172 tonnes of U.S. pork to China in the week ended Oct. 3, the largest weekly sale to the world's top pork market on record.

Trump said China had agreed to make purchases of $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. agricultural goods. Mnuchin said the purchases would be scaled up to that amount annually.

On Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China will remove business restrictions on foreign banks, brokerages and fund management firms, without giving details.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson, Raju Gopalakrishnan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24aChina says hopes to reach phased trade pact with U.S. as early as possible
RE
04:22aIndia to miss fiscal deficit target by 30-50 bps - sources
RE
04:19aPence to urge Turkey to halt Syria offensive as threat of further sanctions loom
RE
04:19aCEPOL EUROPEAN POLICE COLLEGE : Training officers wanted
PU
04:15aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Foreign portfolio investment transactions result in net outflows in September
PU
04:12aZimbabwe cancels deal with Transnet JV to recapitalise state rail firm
RE
04:09aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : The ECA and the CREG are working together in partnership to promote the NTA methodology in measuring the demographic dividend in Africa
PU
04:04aMalaysia, Goldman talking dropping criminal charges over 1MDB
RE
04:04aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Rules for Verification of Standard Debt-based Assets (Exposure Draft)
PU
04:04aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : PBC Officials Answer Press Questions on Rules for Verification of Standard Debt-Based Assets (Exposure Draft)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group