China says impact from coronavirus outbreak on economy to decrease in second quarter

Authorities are still confident of achieving the full-year economic growth target, said bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong, adding that the economy is expected to show significant improvement in March.

China's nationwide survey-based jobless rate rose to 6.2% in February, compared with 5.2% in December, the latest official data showed.

China's economy has suffered a heavy blow as the epidemic has paralysed activity, with industrial output contracting at the fastest pace in 30 years and fixed-asset investment falling for the first time on record.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu)