Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says it will take 'more steps' to protect interests if U.S. enacts tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:30am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's said it is ready to take more steps to protect its interests if the United States moves ahead in enacting new tariffs.

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that it is resolutely opposed to new U.S. tariffs and said the two countries issues should be resolved via talks.

A spokesman said China hopes the United States can come back to the path of rationality, adding that "decoupling" won't resolve current problems.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced an extra 5% duty on some $550 billion (447.99 billion pounds) of Chinese goods, following China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of imports from the United States.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53aChina says U.S. can do more to reduce fentanyl demand
RE
04:48aTrump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff Spat--Update
DJ
04:40aGerman Business Sentiment Sinks Further in August -Ifo Survey
DJ
04:34aGerman business morale falls to lowest level since 2012 in August
RE
04:34aTrump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff Spat
DJ
04:30aChina says it will take 'more steps' to protect interests if U.S. enacts tariffs
RE
04:30aGermany is facing a recession - Ifo economist
RE
04:21aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
04:20aThai central bank warns of volatile baht amid rising trade tensions
RE
04:16aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group