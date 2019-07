China says misleading to suggest it needs trade deal due to slowing economy

China's economic growth was "not bad", said ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in comments made at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Trump seized on slowing economic growth in China as evidence that U.S. tariffs were having "a major effect" and warned that Washington could pile on more pressure.

Official data on Monday showed China's economic growth cooled to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

