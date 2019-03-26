Log in
China says most LatAm bank members support its stance after meeting cancelled

03/26/2019 | 05:33am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that most members of the Inter-American Development Bank backed its stance on not "politicising" its annual meeting, which was cancelled in a spat over Venezuela's participation.

The bank on Friday called off this week's meeting of its 48 member countries in China after Beijing did not let a representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido participate, two sources with knowledge of the decision said.

The sources said the decision was made in Washington at a meeting of the executive board of the bank, after China refused to change its position. The IADB is Latin America's largest development lender.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that China "had difficulty allowing" Guaido's representative to attend as Guaido himself lacked legal standing.

China had called on all the participants to avoid the meeting being "politicised", but some countries had tried to force the participation of Guaido's representative, meaning the event could not go ahead, he added.

Most of the bank's members endorsed China's position and believed the meeting should focus on financial cooperation and should not be "disturbed by controversial political topics, and are very clear about who thwarted the successful holding of the meeting," Geng said.

China believes that its cooperation with the bank and the majority of Latin American countries won't be disturbed, he added. 

Last Thursday, the United States threatened to derail the March 26-31 meeting unless Beijing granted a visa to Guaido's representative, Harvard economist Ricardo Hausmann.

The meeting, slated to bring together finance and development ministers from the lender's members, was meant to mark the bank's 60th anniversary.

Guaido invoked the constitution to assume Venezuela's interim presidency in January, saying the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro was not legitimate. Most Western countries have recognised Guaido as head of state, but Russia and China, among others, back Maduro.

The Washington-based bank was the first multilateral lender to replace a Maduro-selected representative with one backed by Guaido. The move would eventually open lines of credit to Venezuela should Maduro step down.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have so far not made a decision on whether to recognise Guaido officially as head of state.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

