China will not allow new hidden debt and strictly forbids illegal financing guarantee offered by local governments, said finance minister Liu Kun at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.

Policymakers are ramping up support for the economy after growth last year cooled to a 28-year low, but analysts do not expect activity to stabilise until around mid-year.

