China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after U.S. threats

05/06/2020 | 04:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday tariffs should not be used as a weapon, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs last week as a retaliatory measure over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that tariffs in general hurt all parties involved. She reiterated that the United States should stop shifting its responsibilities over COVID-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

