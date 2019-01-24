Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says to have in-depth talks with U.S. on economic, trade issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States will have in-depth discussions on various economic and trade issues during Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's U.S. visit next week, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Both sides are currently in touch on the detailed arrangements surrounding his visit on Jan. 30-31, Gao Feng, spokesman at the commerce ministry, told reporters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to increase tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports on March 2 unless China takes steps to protect U.S. intellectual property, end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to a Chinese partner, allow more market access for U.S. businesses and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.

China has repeatedly played down complaints about intellectual property abuses, and has rejected accusations that foreign companies face forced technology transfers.

On Wednesday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believed the United States and China could reach a trade deal by March 1.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Joseph Campbell; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.40% 153.92 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52aChina says highly concerned about EU tariffs on e-bikes
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:46aItaly sets up no-deal Brexit measures for financial institutions
RE
02:42aCharity of Britain's Prince Charles to stop taking Huawei donations
RE
02:40aDalian iron ore rises on China's reassurances on growth
RE
02:39aAnglo American 4Q Total Production Rose 3%; Strong Growth in Copper, Diamonds
DJ
02:33aSouth Africa's Vodacom reports quarterly slowdown in growth
RE
02:33aChina says to have in-depth talks with U.S. on economic, trade issues
RE
02:32aEgypt's economy seen growing 5.3 pct in year ending in June
RE
02:27aSouth African consumer confidence holds steady -survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
3Oil prices dip on worries fuel demand to stall as global growth slows
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor posts first net loss in eight years as China sales tumble

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.