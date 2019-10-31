Log in
China says to proceed with trade negotiations with U.S. as planned

10/31/2019 | 12:23am EDT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing and Washington will proceed with the bilateral trade negotiations according to plan and that the talks are progressing well.

The ministry, in a statement, said the two sides remain in close communication and that the lead trade negotiators for Beijing and Washington will hold a telephone call on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to sign an interim trade deal during the November 16-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month in Chile, but Chilean officials cancelled the summit to focus on restoring law and order in the country amid violent protests.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

