Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says to take countermeasures if U.S. bent on putting tariffs on Chinese goods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:41am EDT
Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will have to take countermeasures if the United States is bent on putting more tariffs on Chinese goods, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

China doesn't want a trade war, but it isn't afraid of fighting one, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the foreign ministry, said at a daily press briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to put additional 10% tariffs on $300 billion (£248.1 billion) of Chinese imports from Sept. 1, sharply escalating a bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies and rocking financial markets.

The additional duties will extend Trump's trade tariffs to nearly all of the Chinese goods that the United States imports and marks an end to a truce in a year-long trade row that has slowed global growth and disrupted supply chains.

Trump also threatened to further raise tariffs if Chinese President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aSouth Korea will take steps to drop Japan from white list countries
RE
03:54aBoE's Carney warns UK industries could become 'uneconomic' in no-deal Brexit
RE
03:50aJapan second-quarter GDP growth seen slowing but domestic demand offsetting some export pressure - Reuters poll
RE
03:50aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Bankruptcy proceedings statistics
PU
03:47aFashion retailer Truworths forecasts lower annual core earnings
RE
03:46aMozambique sues Privinvest CEO for fraud after debt scandal
RE
03:43aChina iron ore falls most in four weeks amid Vale optimism, demand concerns
RE
03:43aFACEBOOK : Former Japan central banker warns Facebook's Libra may undermine monetary policy
RE
03:42aEXPLAINER : Trump's China tariffs - Paid by U.S. importers, not by China
RE
03:41aChina says to take countermeasures if U.S. bent on putting tariffs on Chinese goods
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS unveils £1.7 billion investor windfall but warns o..
4TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Backs Guidance; 1st Half Revenues Slipped
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA-owner IAG gains on profit rise, outlook despite strike threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group