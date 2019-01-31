China says trade talks with U.S. made 'important progress' - Xinhua
01/31/2019 | 08:21pm EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade delegation said the latest round of talks with the United States made "important progress" for the current stage, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
The delegation said in a statement issued in Washington on Thursday the two sides had "candid, specific and fruitful" discussions, Xinhua said.
