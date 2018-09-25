Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says trade war to 'certainly' hurt U.S. exporters, create opportunities to others

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 05:03am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A container truck moves past containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is being forced to retaliate against the United States in their trade dispute, and U.S. exporters including suppliers of liquefied natural gas would "certainly" be hurt, said Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen.

But Beijing's retaliation would provide opportunities to other LNG-exporting countries, Wang said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that Australia is an important source of the fuel for China.

The United States and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other's goods on Monday as the world's two biggest economies showed no signs of backing down from an increasingly bitter trade dispute that is expected to hit global economic growth.

Beijing said it was willing to restart trade negotiations with Washington if the talks are "based on mutual respect and equality," according to a white paper on the dispute published by the State Council, or cabinet, on Monday.

The United States stands to gain more from Sino-U.S. trade, China's international trade representative Fu Ziying, said at the same press conference.

While China has a trade surplus with the United States, it's the latter that has a profit surplus with China, said Fu, who is also a vice commerce minister.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aGiant pink diamond from Christie's a cut above the rest
RE
06:03aChina says U.S. trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck
RE
06:03aChina says U.S. trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck
RE
06:02aMCAFEE : Labs Sees Cryptocurrency Mining Surge Continue in Second Quarter
BU
05:39aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : drives SMEs to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution
PU
05:38aVitol to stop business with Iran when U.S. sanctions kick-off - executive
RE
05:36aOil rises to four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
05:33aOil rises to within four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
05:19aRIKOLTO VECO INDONESIA : Vacancy for Coffee Sector Manager based in Denpasar, Bali
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.