China says wanton U.S. pressure will hurt investors

05/13/2020 | 05:20am EDT

Wanton obstructions on U.S. investors under the pretext of national security runs counter to economic law and will end up costing the investors, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It was responding to a report that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was pressing a board charged with overseeing federal retirement dollars to freeze plans to invest in Chinese companies that Washington suspects of abusing human rights or threatening U.S. security.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

