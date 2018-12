It will not levy export tariffs on 94 products including fertiliser and iron ore, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

For imports, China will levy temporary tariffs on more than 700 items and maintain relatively low import tariffs for aircraft engines, the ministry added.

China will also further cut most favoured nation tariffs on 298 information technology products from July 2019. The statement did not give details.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)