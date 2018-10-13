Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China says will 'take care of' debt issues of 'Belt and Road' projects, respects Malaysia pull-out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 08:13am CEST

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - China's vice finance minister Zou Jiayi on Saturday acknowledged debt issues with some of its 'Belt and Road' projects, saying the government will strengthen macro-supervision on the debt sustainability aspect of its overseas investments.

China has been promoting an ambitious Belt and Road initiative since 2013, as President Xi Jinping expands trade corridors along a modern-day Silk Road linking Asia, Europe and Africa, pumping credit into building roads, railways and ports in a trillion-dollar infrastructure initiative.

"The debt sustainability issue of Belt and Road (projects) is a complicated issue, but we will take care of it," Zou told a panel on the sidelines of annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in the Indonesian island of Bali.

The senior finance official said China could optimise and diversify its Belt and Road debt financing with more foreign direct investment, public-private partnerships, and equity investment, as opposed to commercial loans that could be more expensive.

But the initiative has been met with growing scepticism as some countries, such as Sri Lanka, became saddled with debt that they had difficulty in repaying.

One of the top recipients of China's largesse, Malaysia, has recently stopped work on a $20 billion rail link between its east and west coasts, a rare setback for the Belt and Road initiative.

Zou said the Chinese government fully respects Malaysia's decision-making and judgment, stressing the projects were inked on a commercial basis, and countries are free to vet and evaluate the terms of the projects.

"Malaysia adequately communicated with the China side on the issue. We respect Malaysia's decision based on their debt sustainability analysis," she said.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aBOJ's Kuroda says Fed rate hikes good for global economy
RE
09:33aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Japan demands US to guarantee sanctions don't hurt Iran trade
PU
09:18aMINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY OF REPU : Minister Lintilä leads a Team Finland visit to Vietnam
PU
09:17aItaly must 'calm down' and stop questioning the euro - Draghi
RE
09:06aBundesbank chief sees reducing chance that U.S.-China will escalate trade conflict
RE
08:58aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : BP says Iran oil bans to trigger extreme price volatility
PU
08:55aIMF members pledge to avoid using currencies as trade weapon
RE
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:41aJapan, as next year's G20 chair, wants to put global imbalances on the map
RE
08:36aEgypt looks to tap Asian debt markets under debt restructuring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal
2FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
3Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update
4STATE-OWNED AIRCRAFT MAKER MARGINALISED: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited employees
5SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING L : SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering wins $5.5 million S..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.