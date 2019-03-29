China securities regulator says IPO reform could be expanded

China has applied a registration-based IPO system to Shanghai's planned Nasdaq-style technology innovation board, marking a radical shift from the existing approval-based mechanism where applicants need to go through a lengthy vetting process before listing.

Companies can already submit applications to list on the new tech board, but trading has not started.

Li Chao, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told the annual Boao forum in southern Hainan that the IPO pilot scheme could lay the ground work for further reforms in China's capital markets.

He added that if successful, the registration-based IPO system would be promoted.

Local media has reported that the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which hosts the start-up board ChiNext, also hopes to introduce the registration-based IPO system, as it will face rising pressure from Shanghai's tech board.

