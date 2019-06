Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said that China's capital markets are becoming more resilient and able to cope with risks, and that China has enough policy tools to stabilise its capital markets.

Yi said the CSRC will gradually expand the opening of China's exchange-traded bond market, and futures market to foreign participation.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)