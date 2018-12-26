Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China seeks to let banks issue perpetual bonds 'soon' to replenish capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:41am CET
Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - China is seeking to expedite the issuance of perpetual bonds by commercial banks looking to raise funds and replenish their capital, said a top-level government body.

China hopes lenders can start selling perpetual bonds "as soon as possible", the government's Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC) said in a statement.

The FSDC held a meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday, according to the statement, which was posted on the website of the central bank on Wednesday.

Many Chinese banks need to replenish capital to meet increasingly stringent capital rules as they face growing pressure to write off bad loans and heed government calls to aid a struggling economy amid a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.

Beijing's deleveraging drive has also pushed banks to move so-called shadow loans back onto their balance sheets, effectively pressuring lenders to seek new funds to meet capital adequacy requirements.

But Chinese lenders face limited funding channels as many listed banks trade below their book value in a bearish stock market.

A perpetual bond is a fixed income security with no maturity date, and is a relatively low-cost form of fund-raising already deployed by banks in other countries.

China's banking regulator said in March that it would broaden tools for commercial banks to replenish their capital to boost their ability to support economic growth and deal with external shocks.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI and Ryan Woo in BEIJING; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:41aChina seeks to let banks issue perpetual bonds 'soon' to replenish capital
RE
12/21Bond market 'recession' gauge falters outside United States
RE
12/21Japan's top MOF official says low long-term rates hurting banks
RE
12/20Bank of Mexico Raises Interest Rates -- Update
DJ
12/20Spooked global funds drive up cash and bond holdings
RE
12/20U.S. funds still leaning towards cash and bonds - Reuters poll
RE
12/20South African state asset manager buys up struggling arms firm's bonds
RE
12/20Taiwan central bank stands pat on rates as export orders slip
RE
12/20Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019
RE
12/20Japan fund managers keep equity exposure steady in December, trim bonds - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5U.S. oil edges up after tumbling to lowest since June 2017 on economy fears
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.