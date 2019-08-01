Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China sees intensive contact with U.S. this month ahead of September trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 04:29am EDT
Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. working teams will be in intensive contact this month to prepare "good groundwork" for the next round of face-to-face trade talks in September, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended a brief round of talks in Shanghai on Wednesday, with little sign of progress apart from an agreement to meet again next month.

It was their first in-person talks since presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a trade ceasefire at a G20 summit in June.

The world's two biggest economies have levied billions of dollars of tariffs on each other's goods in a year-long trade war, disrupting global supply chains and roiling financial markets.

Talks between the two sides broke down in May after U.S. officials accused China of pulling back from earlier commitments. Washington sharply hiked tariffs on some Chinese goods and Beijing retaliated, escalating the trade dispute.

"With regards to this (week's) round of negotiations, both sides communicated over two topics: One is how we view the past - we mainly discussed why negotiations broke down and clarified our views on some economic and trade issues," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

"The other one is how we view the future to ascertain the principles and methodology of negotiations, as well as relevant timetables."

China and the United States can find a solution to trade issues if both sides' concerns are taken into consideration, Gao said, reiterating past comments from Beijing.

Two people familiar with the latest talks said they focused largely on goodwill gestures including Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, ethanol and other commodities, and U.S. moves to relax restrictions on sales to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The month-long delay until the next meeting gives both sides time to take action on these commitments, the Washington-based sources said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aNatural Gas Distribution Market Expected To Reach A Value Of Nearly $872.06 Billion By 2022
AQ
05:08aIndonesia to ease bank merger rules to encourage consolidation
RE
05:08aUK holiday-makers feel early hit from pound's new Brexit fall
RE
05:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls on Shell, Fed disappointment; banks rise
RE
04:49aMaking sense of chaos? Algos scour social media for clues to crypto moves
RE
04:46a'Suffocating' UK factories report biggest fall in output in seven years - PMI
RE
04:46aWorld food prices ease for second month running in July - U.N. FAO
RE
04:45aEUROPE : Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit
RE
04:33aChina sees intensive contact with U.S. this month ahead of September trade talks
RE
04:31aSouth Africa's Sappi buys Canadian paper mill, third-quarter profit falls
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand forecast, targets asset sales
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billi..
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : whistleblower gets first False Claims payout over cybersecurity
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Utility Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group