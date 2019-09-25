China sees pig production capacity recovering

Yang Zhenhai, chief of the ministry's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine Bureau, said the recovery was down to an African swine fever epidemic stabilising in late September, and as various policies came into effect.

Earlier this month, China issued a series of policies aimed at supporting national hog production, as pork prices surged to record highs following the worst disease outbreak to ever hit the world's leading producer of the meat.

Measures include subsidies to support the construction of large pig farms, simplify procedures and reduce the cost of land for pig farms.

Many provinces have also published plans to boost pig production and stabilise pork supplies in recent weeks.

"The pork market supply is expected to gradually stabilize and recover, and pork prices will gradually fall back to a reasonable level," Yang added.

In August, China's pig herd fell by 38.7% versus a year ago, according to data published by China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The ministry expects pork prices will remain stable during the week-long National Day holiday, as the central and local governments have added reserve supplies of meat to the market to help meet holiday demand.

