Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China sees pig production capacity recovering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's pig production capacity is gradually recovering thanks to government support, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.

Yang Zhenhai, chief of the ministry's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Medicine Bureau, said the recovery was down to an African swine fever epidemic stabilising in late September, and as various policies came into effect.

Earlier this month, China issued a series of policies aimed at supporting national hog production, as pork prices surged to record highs following the worst disease outbreak to ever hit the world's leading producer of the meat.

Measures include subsidies to support the construction of large pig farms, simplify procedures and reduce the cost of land for pig farms.

Many provinces have also published plans to boost pig production and stabilise pork supplies in recent weeks.

"The pork market supply is expected to gradually stabilize and recover, and pork prices will gradually fall back to a reasonable level," Yang added.

In August, China's pig herd fell by 38.7% versus a year ago, according to data published by China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The ministry expects pork prices will remain stable during the week-long National Day holiday, as the central and local governments have added reserve supplies of meat to the market to help meet holiday demand.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 141.275 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 102.325 End-of-day quote.-18.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pBoeing expected to testify at U.S. Senate hearing - committee
RE
12:23pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEW YOR : Winners of 76West Clean Energy Competition Announced
PU
12:22pSlovenian regulator gives Adria a week to present plan to keep flying
RE
12:22pWall Street rises on Trump's trade comments; Nike hits record high
RE
12:18pNATURAL GAS : Clean and Critical to America's Energy Independence
PU
12:17pGerman fraud trial hears trader's journey from floor to jet-set
RE
12:16pU.S. bucks broader equity weakness on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
12:13pU.S. bucks broader equity weakness on trade hopes, dollar gains
RE
12:10pItaly's Panetta is only candidate to replace Coeure at ECB board - Centeno
RE
12:10pChina sees pig production capacity recovering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group