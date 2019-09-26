Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China sees slower growth in pork prices: ministry official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

BEIJING - China saw a slower rise in pork prices as pig farmers' confidence in restoring production has been boosted by favorable government policies and market conditions, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Sept 26.

China has rolled out 17 measures to support hog production since the end of August, and most of them have been implemented, according to the ministry.

Hog stocks in some provinces have stopped falling and rebounded last month, with the number in 10 provinces remaining flat or even increasing compared with July, said Yang Zhenhai, an official with the ministry.

In August, the production of fodder for piglets saw its first expansion in five months to 1.46 million metric tons, up 2.2 percent month-on-month, which indicates rising stocks of piglets, said Yang.

Meanwhile, the sales of replacement gilts rose more than 80 percent month-on-month in August according to the monitoring of China's 100 key pig-raising enterprises, said the ministry.

With the outbreak of swine fever entering a relatively stable period and various favorable policies coming into effect, pig farmers have restored confidence in production, and pork supply is expected to gradually stabilize and recover, Yang said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 01:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58pIts leash lengthened, China's yuan flirts with trade war role
RE
09:56pTokyo inflation slows to 16-month low, poses challenge to BOJ's 2% target
RE
09:48pUNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : 27 September 2019 ‘Terrorist Iranian regime' must be checked; Saudi Foreign Minister urges financial pressure
PU
09:42pCITY OF COOS BAY OR : Jordan Cove Scheduling Request on Council Agenda
PU
09:40pChina's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products
RE
09:40pU.S.-CHINA TRADE NEGOTIATIONS SET TO RESUME ON OCTOBER 10 : Cnbc
RE
09:38pOil prices fall as supply risk premium fades, demand outlook drags
RE
09:28pMEDIA RELEASE : The Federal Government Is On Track To Meet Its Deficit Target Of 3.4% Of 2019 GDP, And Will Raise RM52 Billion Worth Of Net Direct Debt For Development Expenditure Purposes This Year
PU
09:23pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - September 27
PU
09:19pDollar supported by safety flows; euro at new two-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vale announces pricing of cash tender offers
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Westinghouse to buy Rolls-Royce's North American Civil Nuclear unit
3CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Market Announcement - 09.26.19 - TL..
4INTERNET SECTOR CONTRIBUTES $2.1 TRILLION TO U.S. ECONOMY: industry group
5NATURAL GAS : Erdogan says Turkey will continue oil, natural gas trade with Iran - NTV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group