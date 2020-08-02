China sends team to Hong Kong for widespread coronavirus testing

* First 7 of 60 officials from mainland arrive
* HK leader says city requested help from China
* Govt denies claims that testing to be used to collect DNA
HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seven Chinese health officials
arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person
team that will carry out widespread COVID-19 testing in the
territory as it races to halt a third wave of illness.
The initiative marks the first time mainland health
officials have assisted Hong Kong in its battle to control the
epidemic.
The city has reported around 3,500 coronavirus cases and 34
deaths since January, far lower than many other global
metropolitan centres. But the daily number of new infections has
been in three digits for the past 12 days.
Members of the testing team, co-ordinated by the Chinese
government, are mostly from public hospitals in Guangdong
province, China's National Health Commission said.
A group of local Hong Kong councillors said on Sunday that
some local residents fear China may use their presence as an
opportunity to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.
The territory's government denied the claims, saying virus
testing would only be conducted in the city and samples would
not be transported to the mainland.
In June, to widespread criticism in the West, Beijing
imposed a security law on the territory to tackle what China
defines as secession, subversion and collusion with foreign
forces, punishable by up to life in prison.
Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under a "one country,
two systems" formula when Britain returned the city to Chinese
control in 1997.
Hong Kong government leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday it
had asked for help from Beijing due to the resurgence in cases.
She said the government was studying whether everyone in Hong
Kong could be tested, local broadcaster RTHK reported.
Following a surge in locally transmitted coronavirus cases
in July, the territory introduced curbs including restricting
gatherings to two people and mandating face masks in all outdoor
public spaces.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
John Stonestreet)