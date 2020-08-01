China sends team to Hong Kong to do widespread coronavirus testing

HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seven Chinese health officials
were due to arrive in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of
a 60-person team that will carry out widespread testing for
COVID-19 in the territory as the global financial hub races to
halt a third wave of illness.
China's National Health Commission on Saturday announced
their scheduled arrival.
Members of the team are from public hospitals in Guangdong
province while a specialist team of six from Wuhan, where the
novel coronavirus first appeared, will help prepare part of the
AsiaWorld Expo convention centre as a facility for COVID-19
patients.
The initiative is the first time mainland health officials
have assisted Hong Kong in its battle to control the
coronavirus.
Some local residents fear China may use this as an excuse to
collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.
Leader Carrie Lam said on Saturday the former British colony
asked for help from the central government due to the resurgence
in cases. She said the government was studying whether everyone
in Hong Kong could be tested, local broadcaster RTHK reported on
Saturday.
The Chinese territory saw a surge in locally transmitted
coronavirus cases in July and introduced a raft of tightening
measures including restricting gatherings to two people and
mandating face masks in all outdoor public spaces.
Hong Kong has reported around 3,400 coronavirus cases and 33
deaths since January, far lower than other major cities around
the world. But the daily number of new infections has been in
the triple-digits for the past 11 days.
Beijing recently imposed a security law that critics say
undermines Hong Kong's autonomy, which was guaranteed under a
"one country, two systems" formula when the city returned to
Chinese control from Britain in 1997.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)