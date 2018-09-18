Log in
China set to convene meeting on Tuesday to discuss response to U.S. tariffs - Bloomberg

09/18/2018 | 03:44am CEST

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to convene a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday morning to discuss the government's response to the U.S. decision to impose extra tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

In the latest trade salvo from Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump spared smart watches from Apple and some other consumer products, but he warned that if China takes retaliatory action he will pursue tariffs on approximately $267 billion of goods. [nL2N1W319C]

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
