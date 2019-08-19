Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China sets new lending reference rate slightly lower on first day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 10:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's new lending reference rate was set slightly lower on Tuesday in the first publication of the benchmark since the central bank announced interest rate reforms designed to lower corporate borrowing costs.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Saturday said the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) would become the lending benchmark for banks when setting rates for new loans to households and businesses, instead of the central bank's existing benchmark one-year lending rate.

The new one-year Loan Prime Rate <CNYLPR1Y=CFXS> was set at 4.25% on Tuesday, down 6 basis points from 4.31% previously. It was 10 basis points lower than the PBOC's existing benchmark one-year lending rate.

The LPR, originally introduced by the PBOC in October 2013, is an interest rate that commercial banks charge their best clients and was intended to better reflect market demand for funds than the benchmark the PBOC sets.

The new five-year LPR rate was set at 4.85%, according to the national interbank funding centre. That's below the five-year benchmark lending rate of 4.90%.

Analysts and investors say the reforms are an official attempt to lower financing costs in the world's second largest economy, which has faced continued pressure from weakening demand at home and an extended trade war with the United States.

As the new LPR will be linked to rates set during open market operations, namely the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), investors will closely watch any changes in the borrowing costs that the central bank charges its liquidity tool.

Some market participants expect the central bank to cut the interest rate on one-year MLF, as that could essentially bring the LPR down further.

"While this should nudge banks to reduce lending rates slightly, the impact on economic activity will be marginal," Capital Economics Senior China Economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a note. "A decline of only a few basis points is small and, unlike a benchmark lending rate cut, it will only feed through to borrowing costs on new loans, not outstanding ones."

A batch of one-year MLFs with a value of 149 billion yuan is set to expire on Monday, which could see the rates on that facility adjusted.

"If the PBOC wants to continue to push down LPR it will need to take other steps, including cuts to MLF rates, to lower funding costs for banks," Evans-Pritchard said.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.28% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.0701 Delayed Quote.2.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25pAlaska governor reverses course on controversial budget cuts
RE
11:22pChina central bank reiterates it will work to lower corporate funding cost
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:37pChina sets new lending reference rate slightly lower on first day
RE
10:34pAsian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease
RE
10:04pOil prices slip, but supported by hopes trade tensions could ease
RE
09:44pEXCLUSIVE : Fearing data privacy issues, Google cuts some Android phone data for wireless carriers
RE
09:43pJudge dismisses turnaround guru's racketeering case vs McKinsey
RE
09:42pGeneral Electric fortifies defense against charges of bogus accounting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
3OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
4BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group