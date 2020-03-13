China sets pilot transmission fee for Siberian gas pipeline

The 632-km (395 miles) pipeline section, opened in December last year, starts from the border in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and ends in Changling in Jilin province.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said the pilot transmission fee for the Heihe-Changling section will hold until the entire pipeline project is fully launched.

The Power of Siberia pipeline is scheduled to be completed in 2023, allowing for natural gas from Siberia in Russia to be pumped all the way to Shanghai.

