China sets yuan mid-point at fresh 11-year low, but remains firmer than expectations

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 7.0326 per dollar prior to market open, 115 pips, or 0.16%, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0211 and the weakest since March 25, 2008.

But Tuesday's official guidance rate came in firmer than market expectations, traders said, a situation that has been persistently seen since last week after Beijing let its currency weaken past the key 7 per dollar level.

The official fixing was 95 pips, or 0.14%, firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0421 per dollar.

