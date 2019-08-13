Log in
China sets yuan mid-point at fresh 11-year low, but remains firmer than expectations

08/13/2019 | 02:34am BST
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 7.0326 per dollar prior to market open, 115 pips, or 0.16%, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0211 and the weakest since March 25, 2008.

But Tuesday's official guidance rate came in firmer than market expectations, traders said, a situation that has been persistently seen since last week after Beijing let its currency weaken past the key 7 per dollar level.

The official fixing was 95 pips, or 0.14%, firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0421 per dollar.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.56% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-1.39%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 7.0916 Delayed Quote.3.35%
