Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China sets yuan mid-point below key 7 per dollar for first time since 2008

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 10:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of a Chinese 100 yuan banknote being placed under a $100 banknote in this photo illustration taken in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank on Thursday set its official yuan midpoint below the key seven to the dollar threshold for the first time since global financial crisis.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate <CNY=PBOC> at 7.0039 per dollar prior to market open, 43 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9996, and was the weakest since April 21, 2008.

Broad weakness in the official guidance rate came after losses in the spot yuan <CNY=CFXS> a day earlier, as the local unit continued to be weighed by an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions. However, state bank transactions in the swap market this week have helped slow the decline. [CNY/]

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD -0.28% 3.52 End-of-day quote.-2.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.22% 7.0859 Delayed Quote.2.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09pSoulCycle, Equinox face boycott calls over investor's Trump fundraiser
RE
10:09pSouth Korea's Moon says any gains by Japan from trade curbs will be short-lived
RE
10:08pPhilippine economy expands 5.5% year-on-year in second quarter, slower than forecast
RE
10:02pChina sets yuan mid-point below key 7 per dollar for first time since 2008
RE
09:44pBROADCOM IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY SYMANTEC'S ENTERPRISE BUSINESS : sources
RE
09:43pTesla stands by safety claims despite U.S. probes, subpoenas over crashes
RE
09:35pSterling rout not yet over as no-deal Brexit odds jump - Reuters poll
RE
09:34pJapan announced export approval after South Korea 'embargo' claim - Seko
RE
09:19pYen stands tall on global growth fears, central bank easing weighs on peers
RE
09:17pJapan says approved export to South Korea after strict examination
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group