China shares end at five-week high on brokerages boost, PBOC injections

* SSEC +2.34%, CSI300 +2.35%
* Brokerage firms' shares soar on expectations around
ChiNext
listings
* China c.bank issues 700 billion yuan worth of MLF loans
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China shares closed at their
highest in more than a month on Monday after the central bank
injected fresh funds into the country's financial system, with
securities firms rallying on hopes for a lift from capital
market reforms.
** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up
2.34% at 3,438.80 and the blue-chip CSI300 index added
2.35%. Both indexes notched their highest closes since July 13.
** The financial sector sub-index ended 3.58%
higher, propelled by securities firms, which gained
5.07%.
** Brokerages' shares rose after Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on
Friday that the first batch of companies registered for listing
on Shenzhen's ChiNext start-up board under a revamped initial
public offering system will make their debuts on Aug. 24.
** Further bolstering sentiment, China's central bank issued
medium-term loans worth 700 billion yuan ($100.86 billion) to
financial institutions on Monday, rolling over 550 billion yuan
of such loans maturing in August and injecting a further 150
billion. It left borrowing costs unchanged.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.92% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 1.04% higher.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.83%.
** At 07:17 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.939 per
U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.9501.
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 12.7% and
the CSI300 has risen 17.5%, while China's H-share index listed
in Hong Kong is down 6.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.89% this
month.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)