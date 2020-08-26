Log in
China shares fall as tech-heavy start-up index ChiNext snaps two-day rally

08/26/2020 | 01:12am EDT

* SSEC -1.1%, CSI300 -1.1%, HSI -0.2%

* FTSE China A50 -0.9%

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China stocks declined on Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext, as investors booked profits after two straight sessions of sharp gains following a historic reform to drive technology investment.

** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1%, while Shanghai Composite index eased 1.1% to 3,337.03.

** ChiNext fell 1.5%, and the STAR50 index lost 2.0%.

** China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 1.0% to 4,679, 29.02 points below the current value of the underlying index.

** Fourteen out of 18 companies that debuted on ChiNext on Monday, as part of a historic reform that relaxed the listing requirements and trading rules of Shenzhen stock bourse, posed huge losses on Wednesday morning after two days of rallies.

** Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd dropped 11.49%, Ningbo KBE Electrical Technology Co Ltd lost 10.3%, and Shenzhen Honor Electronic Co Ltd eased 8.7% by midday.

** New ChiNext shares can now trade without daily cap for the first five trading days, and can trade up to 20% in sessions afterwards. It allowed shares to rise or fall up to 10% previously.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 25,432.47. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 10,279.72.

** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd outperformed the market, rising 3.6% to HK$278.80 at midday, underpinned by the news that its fintech unit Ant filed for dual listing.

** China's mobile payments firm Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech arm, filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market on Tuesday and could raise as much as $30 billion in what would be the world's largest IPO.

** Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 17.21 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.28 billion shares. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.62% 286 Delayed Quote.34.84%
HANG SENG 0.00% 25512.48 Real-time Quote.-9.50%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -1.21% 4081.12 Delayed Quote.16.32%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.82% 3984.39 Delayed Quote.7.53%
