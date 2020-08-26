China shares fall as tech-heavy start-up index ChiNext snaps two-day rally

* SSEC -1.1%, CSI300 -1.1%, HSI -0.2%
* FTSE China A50 -0.9%
SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China stocks declined on
Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the tech-heavy start-up
board ChiNext, as investors booked profits after two straight
sessions of sharp gains following a historic reform to drive
technology investment.
** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 1.1%, while Shanghai Composite index
eased 1.1% to 3,337.03.
** ChiNext fell 1.5%, and the STAR50 index
lost 2.0%.
** China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 1.0%
to 4,679, 29.02 points below the current value of the underlying
index.
** Fourteen out of 18 companies that debuted on ChiNext on
Monday, as part of a historic reform that relaxed the listing
requirements and trading rules of Shenzhen stock bourse, posed
huge losses on Wednesday morning after two days of
rallies.
** Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd dropped
11.49%, Ningbo KBE Electrical Technology Co Ltd lost
10.3%, and Shenzhen Honor Electronic Co Ltd eased
8.7% by midday.
** New ChiNext shares can now trade without daily cap for
the first five trading days, and can trade up to 20% in sessions
afterwards. It allowed shares to rise or fall up to 10%
previously.
** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 25,432.47. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to
10,279.72.
** Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
outperformed the market, rising 3.6% to HK$278.80 at midday,
underpinned by the news that its fintech unit Ant filed for dual
listing.
** China's mobile payments firm Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech
arm, filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's
Nasdaq-style STAR Market on Tuesday and could raise as much as
$30 billion in what would be the world's largest IPO.
** Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 17.21
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.28 billion shares.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)