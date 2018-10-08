Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China shares tumble despite central bank's move to aid economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:15am CEST
An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks tumbled when the market reopened on Monday after a long holiday, despite Beijing's weekend move to slash the level of cash banks must hold as reserves, underscoring growing investor anxiety about the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war.

The yuan <CNY=CFXS> was also down, as expectations of more easing measures by China, plus surging U.S. bond yields, exert downward pressure on the Chinese currency.

Beijing has stepped up liquidity support across the financial system this year as policymakers have focussed on calming fears of capital outflows and sought to soothe battered markets even as anxiety grows that the trade war with the United States could deal a damaging blow to the broader economy.

On Monday, the blue-chip CSI300 index <.CSI300> opened 2.3 percent lower and at midday was down 3.6 percent at 3,315.01 points. The Shanghai Composite Index <.SSEC> lost 3.0 percent, to 2,738.04 points at the end of the morning session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slumped 4.4 percent last week as investors worried about the escalating trade row between the United States and China. It was off 0.9 percent on Monday morning.

Monday was the first chance for mainland investors to react to the escalating trade tensions and a sell-off in Hong Kong markets last week after a week-long holiday on the mainland to celebrate National Day.

On Sunday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 100-basis-point cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio, stepping up efforts to support the economy and calm market worries.

"An RRR cut is not enough to counter the impact of the trade war. The economy is quite weak, and I see a growing number of companies selling their assets," said David Dai, general manager of Shanghai Wisdom Investment Co Ltd, a hedge fund.

"And today's fall is not surprising after weak performance in external markets during the holiday."

"MALIGN" EFFORTS

Last week, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence intensified Washington's pressure campaign against Beijing by accusing China of "malign" efforts to undermine President Donald Trump ahead of next month's congressional elections and of reckless military actions in the South China Sea.

And on Friday, Chinese technology stocks listed in Hong Kong, including Lenovo  and ZTE Corp , slumped on a Bloomberg report that the systems of multiple U.S. companies had been compromised by malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese spies.

China's IT sector <.CSIINT> fell sharply on Monday, tumbling over 4 percent in the morning session. Shenzhen-listed shares of ZTE Corp tumbled more than 6 percent.

Real estate <.CSISFBI>, consumer <.CSI300CS> and healthcare <.CSI300HC> sectors were also among the biggest casualties, all tumbling more than 4 percent.

The market's obliviousness towards the RRR cut - China's central bank said the move would inject a net 750 billion yuan ($109.2 billion) in cash into the banking system - highlights concerns that monetary easing alone would do little to heal battered confidence.

"Cutting RRR at a time of relatively ample liquidity in the banking system is not likely to have much effect," wrote Zhao Jian, a finance professor of the University of Jinan.

"Liquidity is not the issue. The issue is the loss of confidence," said Zhao, adding China is in a "liquidity trap" where there's a shortage of credit demand from the real economy, especially the private sector.

POLICY DIVERGENCE

China's RRR cut reinforces expectations of more policy easing ahead, putting China on a divergent path of monetary policies with the United States, where 10-year treasuries yields hit seven-year highs as the Federal Reserves keeps raising rates.

Yields of China's 10-year central government bonds have been trending lower this year, standing at 3.64 percent at lunch break on Monday. That compares with the 3.227 percent yield for U.S. bonds. <US10YT=RR>.

"The narrowing interest rate differentials between China and the US will exert more downward pressure on the RMB," wrote Nathan Chow, strategist at DBS Group Research.

The spot market <CNY=CFXS> opened at 6.9000 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8979 at midday, 254 pips away from the previous late session close and 0.03 percent away from the midpoint.

Reflecting expectations of further yuan weakening, the one-year non-deliverable yuan futures in Hong Kong <CNY1YNDFOR=> fell to the lowest level in 15 months, to 7.0095 against the dollar.

"In the face of rising trade frictions, moderate yuan depreciation aids exporters and is what the market expects to see," Tang Xiangbin, currency analyst at China Minsheng Banking Corp said, predicting additional U.S. rate hikes would help strengthen the dollar further.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.06% 2821.35 End-of-day quote.-14.87%
HANG SENG -0.09% 26583.93 Real-time Quote.-11.19%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -15.10% 5.06 End-of-day quote.14.22%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Moderate increase in manufacturing output
PU
08:17aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Further increase in manufacturing turnover
PU
08:13aGerman industry output unexpectedly falls in August
RE
08:12aChina shares weigh on regional markets despite central bank support
RE
08:11aChina shares weigh on regional markets despite central bank support
RE
08:11aChina shares weigh on regional markets despite central bank support
RE
08:09aKnorr-Bremse shortens IPO period on strong demand
RE
08:08aPRODUCTION IN AUGUST 2018 : -0.3% seasonally adjusted on the previous month
PU
07:38aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : On telephone conversation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the President of the Russian Federation
PU
07:34aIndonesia central bank intervenes to manage rupiah volatility
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Schroders Plc and Lloyds Banking Group in talks over wealth management..
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and University of Technology Sydney launch 5G skills accelerator
4TELIASONERA : TELIASONERA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 40 2018
5INVUO TECHNOLOGIES AB : INVUO TECHNOLOGIES : says to file for bankruptcy
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.