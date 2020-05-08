Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China should boost U.S. goods purchasing as economy recovers - U.S. Chamber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday urged Beijing to sharply increase its purchases of U.S. goods as China's economy recovers from the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying that increased purchases would help both countries and the global economy.

"With China's economy approaching a return to normal, we hope China dramatically accelerates its purchases of American products, consistent with the Phase 1 deal, and continues to take steps to further open its economy," said Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for the largest U.S. business group.

"That will be good for the U.S., China, and the global economy," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38pTD Bank flags quarterly loan loss provision of C$1.1 billion in U.S. retail unit
RE
02:35pBan on dividends, share buybacks for bailed-out EU firms
RE
02:34pAs pandemic rages, anything goes for bitcoin's third 'halving'
RE
02:30pOil set for a second weekly gain on demand hopes, output shut-ins
RE
02:30pOil set for a second weekly gain on demand hopes, output shut-ins
RE
02:29pEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Remarks by Commissioner Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference
PU
02:18pWall St. climbs 1% as historic job losses fewer than feared
RE
02:17pCanada to Probe Leak of April Employment Data -- Update
DJ
02:14pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Commends USDA Dairy-Product Purchases for Food Box Program
PU
02:09pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Panel of Economic Advisers, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
4ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group