Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China signs on for 'gigantic' investment in El Salvador infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:35pm EST
China's President Xi Jinping talks with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China will help build several major infrastructure projects in El Salvador, including a stadium and water treatment plant, the two nations said on Tuesday, signalling its growing role in the region after El Salvador cut ties with Taiwan.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who met his counterpart Xi Jinping in China this week, said the investment represented a "gigantic, non-refundable cooperation" for the small central American nation.

He did not disclose the planned investment amount.

The pact provides for China to help build a large sports stadium, multi-story library and water treatment plant.

China, the world's second biggest economy, will also assist at coastal tourist sites, by building streets, parks and a water system along the beaches known as Surf City, and restaurants and shops on the Puerto de la Libertad pier.

The projects offer the strongest signal yet of El Salvador's embrace of close relations with China.

El Salvador "adheres to the principle of one China, categorically rejects any act that goes against this principle and any form of 'independence of Taiwan", the nations said in a joint statement.

El Salvador will also participate in Xi's signature Belt and Road initiative, which envisions massive infrastructure spending to link China to the rest of Asia and beyond, they added.

China is ready to import more goods from El Salvador, including sugar and coffee, its foreign ministry cited Xi as telling Bukele.

El Salvador severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in August last year, after the Dominican Republic and Panama switched sides to China.

China's diplomatic push in central America has angered the United States, which said last year China was offering economic inducements to seek domination in the region.

Taiwan now only has formal diplomatic ties with 15 countries, including Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua in central America.

Taiwan's foreign minister said last month that China had failed to deliver promised aid worth $8.6 billion and instead "exported corruption" to nations that had switched ties to Beijing from Taipei. Beijing said this was a smear.

By Nelson Renteria
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. 0.24% 4.11 Delayed Quote.16.15%
LONDON SUGAR -0.90% 342.6 End-of-day quote.2.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13pGOLD ROAD RESOURCES : Gilmour and Renegade Mineral Resource
PU
08:05pIrish services sector growth bounces back strongly - PMI
RE
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Global carbon emissions increase but rate has slowed
PU
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Economy grew 0.4 per cent in September quarter (Media Release)
PU
07:58pUNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA : Tester Successfully Cuts Red Tape for Hemp Farmers, Provides Access to Banking Services
PU
07:55pU.S. solar group says Trump tariffs killing jobs; White House says 'fake news'
RE
07:54pDOLLAR INDEX : Yen, Swiss franc hold gains as trade war worries deepen
RE
07:53pFREEDOM OIL AND GAS : Provides 30-Day Average Production for Recent Eagle Ford Shale Wells
PU
07:52pChina urges regions to tackle pollution in major rivers
RE
07:46pAsian shares slide as Trump raises specter of longer trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
2Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : GENENTECH : FDA Approves Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Some Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group