China slashes banks' reserve ratios to boost lending as economy slows

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points (bps) for all banks, with an additional cut of 100 bps for some qualified banks.

The PBOC has now cut RRR seven times since early 2018.

The broad-based cut will be effective Sept. 16. The additional targeted cut will be in two phases, effective Oct. 15 and Nov. 15.

Despite a slew of support measures and policy easing since last year, China's economy is still struggling to get back on firm footing. July's data showed growth stumbled more sharply than expected as the intensifying trade war with the United States took a heavier toll on businesses and consumers.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by)